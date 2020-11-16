New ICC meme has Twitterati in splits

This time they came out with a funny meme on how batsmen think they bowl and how batsmen bowl by comparing pictures of the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris with that of an electricity transmission tower.

The meme was basically meant to highlight how some of the top-order batsmen value their bowling and how the fans take it with a sense of humour.

How batsmen think they bowl How batsmen bowl pic.twitter.com/SxUjEYRCJQ — ICC (@ICC) November 15, 2020

As expected, the keyboard warriors were quick to respond to the ICC meme with their own versions, though some of them went overboard.

Some of them even trolled ICC saying they were doing what the leading football websites are doing.

ICC have doing copy of others content, football content,😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CSBqbQCgnL — Shailender Raikwar (@raikwar_sr) November 15, 2020

Though ICC did not use any pictures of players, most of the fans presumed that it goes well with the top four batsman in world cricket -- Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe and Steve Smith -- who all are part-time bowlers.

There were a few fans who took the pun in the right earnest and replied with their own version of the hilarious memes.

How Smith bowls How Smith thinks he bowls pic.twitter.com/1srVs0Gdoc — Woody O’Brien (@AdamZampaFan) November 15, 2020

It may be recalled that the international cricktet resumed after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforced break in July with a bilateral series between hosts England and the West Indies.

Though the ICC Twenty20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia was put off, the Indian Premier League franchise-based T20 tournament was successfully held in the UAE with Mumbai Indians retaining the title, defeating Delhi Capitals by wickets in the final held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Indian team is currently in Australia for a 69-day tour comprising three One-day Internationals as many T20Is and four Test matches.

The tour Down Under begins officially with the first of the three-match ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27.