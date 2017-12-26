New Zealand thrash West Indies in rain-hit final ODI

Christchurch, December 26: New Zealand sealed a one-day international series whitewash over West Indies with a 66-run win in a rain-affected Boxing Day clash in Christchurch.

Scorecard

Set 166 for victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the third and final ODI, the Windies made an awful start, embarrassingly slumping to 9-5.

They ultimately managed to bat out their allotted 23 overs at Hagley Oval on Tuesday, but were still well beaten as they finished on 99-9.

Man of the Series Trent Boult - ‘Pretty satisfying result and nice to get a couple of wickets’ #nzvwi pic.twitter.com/ACxGo35Gre — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 26, 2017

Trent Boult (3-18) and Matt Henry (2-18) did the early damage before spinners Mitchell Santner (3-15) and Todd Astle (1-24) struck late.

Earlier, the Black Caps reached 131-4 from 23 overs, thanks largely to Ross Taylor (47 not out) and Tom Latham (37).

That duo were at the crease when rain hit with New Zealand 83-3 after 19 overs, with the weather causing a long delay.

9 - The @BLACKCAPS dismissed the West Indies' first five wickets for just nine runs today, the equal third fewest in ODI history. Battered. pic.twitter.com/NFqz9CmDSI — OptaJason (@OptaJason) December 26, 2017

The hosts, who had already sealed the three-match series, managed 48 off four overs when play resumed, with Taylor and Henry Nicholls (18 not out off nine) doing most of the damage.

Needing more than seven runs per over to chase down their revised target, the Windies' chances were crushed inside four overs.

Chris Gayle (4) was removed by Henry before Boult, coming off a seven-for at the same venue three days earlier, struck three times.

The left-armer had Shai Hope (2) caught at midwicket before bowling Jason Mohammed (1) and Chadwick Walton (0), the latter with a brilliant yorker.

Henry also had Kyle Hope (1) lbw, although replays showed the ball was missing leg stump, as the Windies were incredibly reduced to 9-5.

Jason Holder (34) and Nikita Miller (20 not out) helped the tourists avoid complete embarrassment, but not defeat as New Zealand easily sealed a 3-0 series win.

Source: OPTA