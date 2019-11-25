New Zealand sweating on Boult fitness ahead of second Test

Boult was forced from the field on day five of the opening Test in Mount Maunganui on Monday (November 25) after experiencing pain in the right side of his ribs.

The experienced Black Caps quick will undergo an MRI scan on Tuesday (November 26).

Boult had figures of 0-6 in the second innings at Bay Oval, where the 30-year-old claimed 1-97 in England's first innings.

The second Test gets underway in Hamilton on Friday (November 29).