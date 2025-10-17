New Zealand vs England 2025: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand are up against England down under for a high-voltage white-ball tour this October and November 2025. The series will feature three T20 Internationals followed by three ODIs, promising thrilling contests between two of the world's most competitive sides.
This bilateral series marks an important tune-up opportunity for both teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, giving key players a chance to find form in challenging New Zealand conditions. Fans can expect classic matchups-Jos Buttler vs Matt Henry, Devon Conway and Adil Rashid, and Sam Curran vs Daryl Mitchell, as both sides aim to strengthen their white-ball supremacy.
Looking back at their head-to-head records, England holds a slight advantage in T20Is, winning 16 of their 27 encounters. However, the ODI rivalry is razor-close, with both sides nearly level after more than 90 matches. This intense competition has been punctuated by memorable clashes in recent years, including the iconic 2019 World Cup final.
|Match
|Date (IST)
|Time (IST)
|Channel
|1st T20I - New Zealand vs England
|18 October 2025
|11:45 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD
|2nd T20I - New Zealand vs England
|20 October 2025
|11:45 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD
|3rd T20I - New Zealand vs England
|23 October 2025
|11:45 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD
|1st ODI - New Zealand vs England
|26 October 2025
|6:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD
|2nd ODI - New Zealand vs England
|29 October 2025
|6:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD
|3rd ODI - New Zealand vs England
|1 November 2025
|6:30 AM
|Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD
T20I Squad: Harry Brook (c), Zak Crawley, Jacob Bethell, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Sonny Baker, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse
ODI Squad: Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
T20I Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert
ODI Squad: Yet to be announced
Catch the England vs New Zealand 2025 series live on Sony Sports Network and stream all matches in India on Sony LIV. With world-class talent on display and rankings at stake, this white-ball battle promises to be one of the most entertaining cricket series of the year.
Live Streaming: Exclusively on Sony LIV (available in India)