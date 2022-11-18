Cricket
New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I: Bay Oval Pitch Report, Mount Maunganui Weather on November 20, Boundary Length

By
Bay Oval
Bay Oval

Mount Maunganui, November 18: India will take on New Zealand in the second T20I match at the Bay Oval here on Sunday (November 20) after the first T20I was called off due to rain.

Will there be rain on Sunday (November)? What will be the nature of the pitch at Bay Oval? All these questions are answered here ahead of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I. Chew some stats too.

1. Bay Oval Information

Established: 2005

Capacity: 10000-11000

Boundary length: 60x70 meter

Average T20 score: 165

2. Bay Oval T20 Stats

India have played only 1 match here in 2020 and they had won that match.

Highest total: 243/5 by New Zealand

Lowest total: 124 all out by West Indies

Most runs: Colin Munro: 322

Highest score: Glenn Phillips: 108

Most 6s: Colin Munro: 23

Highest partnership: G Phillips / D Conway: 184

Most wickets: Ish Sodhi: 11

Best bowling: Jasprit Bumrah: 3/12

3. Bay Oval Pitch Report

The cold and windy weather make it a place where pace bowlers like to visit. They get a good amount of assistance here, but there is a reason for batters to heave a sigh of relief. The boundaries here are quite short and the outfield is also a good one, and once set the batters can make some merry here. The average score of 165 in T20Is is a sign of that. In fact, the teams have posted six 180+ total, including two over 200, in 12 matches here.

4. Mount Maunganui weather forecast

The temperature is pegged at a peak point of 21 degrees and the base mark is at 13 degrees. But will it rain on Sunday? Unfortunately, there is a rain prediction for the match day i.e Sunday (November 20). There are 17 per cent chances of thunderstorms and 49 per cent chances of rain that can fall at 7.6 mm. It will be light showers in the morning but will strengthen as the day progresses. At the best, we may see a truncated match.

Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 17:28 [IST]
