New Zealand Vs Pakistan, 1st T20: Black Caps cruise

New Zealand continue to dominate Pakistan
Wellington, January 22: Pakistan's dismal tour of New Zealand continued with a comprehensive loss to the Black Caps in their first Twenty20 international on Monday (January 22).

Crushed 5-0 in the one-day international series, Pakistan's woes continued at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

The tourists avoided complete embarrassment after being bowled out for 105, but New Zealand closed out a seven-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Only Babar Azam (41) and Hasan Ali (23) managed to reach double-figures for Pakistan, who were in huge trouble at 38-6.

While Rumman Raees (2-24) struck twice, Colin Munro's unbeaten 43-ball 49 saw New Zealand to victory with 25 balls to spare.

The Black Caps' win was set up by their bowlers after they put Pakistan in to bat.

Pakistan made numerous poor starts in the ODI series and that continued into the T20s.

After Tim Southee (3-13) and Seth Rance (3-26) did the early damage, Mitchell Santner (2-15) got in on the act as well.

A 15-run partnership between Babar and Faheem Ashraf (7) at least slowed New Zealand, but Pakistan were all out after 19.4 overs.

Martin Guptill (2) and Glenn Phillips (3) fell early in the Black Caps' chase, but Munro was comfortable before being joined by Tom Bruce (26) and Ross Taylor (22 not out).

Story first published: Monday, January 22, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
