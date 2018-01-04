New Zealand Vs Pakistan: Doug Bracewell to miss Black Caps' first two ODIs

Wellington, January 4: New Zealand will have to make do without Doug Bracewell for the opening two one-day internationals against Pakistan due to a hamstring strain.

The all-rounder was hurt in Wednesday's final Twenty20 victory over West Indies – a 119-run win – and is to undergo further assessments.

New Zealand coach Mike Hesson said: "Doug's worked really hard to make it back into the side after a pretty serious injury last year and he's impressed in the opportunities he's had.

"We know he's a hard trainer and back him to rehab well and be available for selection in the not too distant future."

A strained right hamstring has ruled Doug Bracewell out of the first two games of the upcoming G.J Gardner Homes ODI series against Pakistan. Story | https://t.co/jCS1uWA9Dr #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/u8reUwyoUK — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 4, 2018

Bracewell's Central Stags team-mate George Worker has been named as his replacement for the first two matches of the five-game series.

Source: OPTA