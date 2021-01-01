Cricket
New Zealand vs Pakistan | Matt Henry replaces injured Neil Wagner in Kiwis' squad for second Test

Wellington, January 1: New Zealand seamer Matt Henry has been added to the squad for the second Test against Pakistan at Hagley Oval starting on Sunday (January 3). Henry has replaced Neil Wagner, who is recovering from fractures in both the fourth and fifth toes of his right foot, sustained in the first Test at the Bay Oval. Wagner, who bowled with a fractured toe, played a key role in New Zealand's 101-run win against Pakistan in the first Test on Wednesday.

The left-handed bowler, who needed injections to numb the pain in the first Test, is expected to be out for more than five weeks. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Henry brings Test experience and local knowledge to the squad.

"Matt has been in good form with the ball having recently taken 6-53 for New Zealand A against the Pakistan Shaheens (A side) in December," Stead said in an official statement.

"We're still a couple of days out from the Test, so need to take a look at the surface while also assessing our options for best-possible team make-up," he added.

With the win in the first Test, New Zealand not only gained a 1-0 lead in the Test series but also moved closer to the No.1 spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings. The side will confirm their place on the top if they clinch the series.

