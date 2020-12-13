New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3: Holder, Da Silva show some fight to delay defeat

Resuming day three at 124/8, the Windies folded up in the first innings for 131 as Tim Southee took the remaining two wickets and ended with a five-wicket haul along with Kyle Jamieson.

As a result of Windies' first innings collapse, New Zealand, who scored 460 in their first innings, enforced follow on. The Windies once again got off to a poor start as they lost half the side with just 135 runs on the board.

However, thanks to some fight shown by skipper Holder and Da Silva, who are currently unbeaten on 60 and 25 respectively, West Indies ended day three at 244/6 in the second innings, still trailing the hosts by 85 runs. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for the kiwis with figures of 3 for 75.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite (24) and number three Darren Bravo (4) both failed to leave a mark and they were sent to the pavilion by Boult. John Campbell and Shamarh Brooks then retrieved the innings for the visitors as the duo put on 89 runs for the third wicket.

But as soon as Windies started to look good at the crease, the hosts came back to take three wickets in quick succession, reducing the visitors to 134/5. Brooks (36) and Campbell (68) were dismissed by Jamieson, while Roston Chase was sent back to the pavilion for a duck by Neil Wagner.

Jermaine Blackwood and skipper Holder then got together at the crease and shared a brief 36-run stand, but the partnership was ended by Boult in the 49th over as he clean bowled Blackwood (20), reducing Windies to 170/6, still trailing the hosts by 159 runs.

Da Silva then joined Holder in the middle and the duo played counter-attacking cricket to form an unbeaten 74 stand. This partnership also saw Holder going past his fifty-run mark. The play was then stopped for bad light and early stumps were called on day three.

(With Agency inputs)