Devank Dalal vs Manpreet Singh lits up PKL 2025: What Happened between Them? Who said What after the Match?

Where will Ravichandran Ashwin join after retiring from IPL? Three Franchise Leagues on the Fray for ex-India star

Cricket Nitish Rana as next Rajasthan Royals Captain? Ex-KKR star leads West Delhi Lions to DPL 2025 Title By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 11:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The West Delhi Lions clinched the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 crown in emphatic fashion, defeating the Central Delhi Kings by six wickets in a thrilling finale at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Leading from the front, captain Nitish Rana produced a brilliant unbeaten 79, steering his side to victory in a tense run chase.

Set a target of 174, the Lions endured early setbacks as pacers Simarjeet Singh and Arun Pundir ripped through their top order, leaving them struggling at 48/3 within five overs. In the pressure of a big final, Rana stood tall, first sharing a stabilizing 42-run stand with Mayank Gusain (15 off 11) before finding a perfect partner in Hrithik Shokeen.

The Rana-Shokeen partnership completely shifted the momentum. While Shokeen anchored with a steady 42 off 27*, Rana played a captain's knock of calculated aggression, keeping the chase firmly under control. Their unbroken alliance ensured the Lions reached the target comfortably and secured the championship.

Earlier, batting first, the Central Delhi Kings recovered admirably from a disastrous start. Reduced to 78/6, they looked down and out, but Yugal Saini (65 off 48) and Pranshu Vijayran (50 off 24)* turned the tide with a spectacular 78-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Yugal held the innings together with patience and placement, while Pranshu's late flourish powered the Kings to a competitive 173/7 in 20 overs, giving their bowlers hope heading into the second half.

For the Lions, the bowlers had set things up well. Manan Bhardwaj (2/11 in 3 overs) and Shivank Vashisht (2/12 in 2 overs) made early inroads, while skipper Rana also chipped in with 1/16 in his four-over spell.

Is Nitish Rana the captaincy solution for Rajasthan Royals?

As Nitish Rana has showcased his captaincy credentials in DPL 2025, the obvious question now what's next. The India player plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, who are going through a bit of a crisis. As Rahul Dravid has left the franchise, Sanju Samson also looks set to leave.

With Sanju Samson's potential exit and the need for stable leadership, Nitish Rana's domestic captaincy success, IPL experience, and strong form in DPL 2025 make him a highly credible candidate to captain Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. His calm temperament, tactical awareness, and match-winning capabilities under pressure align well with the responsibilities of leading a franchise team in a competitive IPL environment. There is a strong undercurrent at RR regarding captaincy and there are reports that Riyan Parag may be fast-tracked for the role. But Rana, with proven record and past IPL experience as captain for KKR, can be the apt choice for the Royals.