Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

No point shortlisting Jonty Rhodes if he isn't first choice, MSK Prasad makes it clear

By Pti
No point shortlisting Jonty Rhodes if he isnt first choice, MSK Prasad makes it clear

Mumbai, Aug 22: Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on Thursday explained that Jonty Rhodes wasn't shortlisted as a man of his stature wouldn't have fitted it in for India A or U-19 fielding coach's job. Jonty did not even feature in the fielding coach's shortlist and incumbent R Sridhar predictably is set to continue. India A and U-19 fielding coach Abhay Sharma came second while T Dilip was third.

"We don't see Jonty (Rhodes) fitting in there (choice Nos 2 and 3), because those roles are more for India A level and NCA."

Prasad said Sridhar is now one of the best fielding coaches in the world. "We are convinced with skill sets of Sridhar. He is one of the best fielding coaches in the world today," he said.

Prasad said Sridhar has transformed the Indian team into a "wonderful fielding unit". "Unfortunately in the World Cup, may be he (Sridhar) would not have got the desired result as there were two three-keepers in the side (and) the combinations were like that. He has transformed this side into a wonderful fielding unit. So, there is no second thought with regard to Sridhar."

In the World Cup, the Indian team had three-four wicket-keepers in the side in MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and later Rishabh Pant, though the wickets were kept by Dhoni.

Rhodes, who has worked in the past for the Mumbai Indians, was the most high profile candidate in the fray, but he did not get the job. The appointments are for the next two years, until the end of 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

More MSK PRASAD News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 23:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue