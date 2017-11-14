No takers for 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle in Pakistan Super League 2018

Karachi, Nov 14: Chris Gayle is hailed as the most destructive Twenty20 batsman the game has ever witnessed but the West Indies cricketer's popularity has been on the wane due to his ordinary form.

The tall West Indies batsman did not find any takers during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 draft. 501 cricketers - 308 overseas and 193 domestic - were included in the draft but none of the franchises picked up the explosive West Indian.

Franchises also cited the poor form of Gayle, who is the only cricketer in the world to score 10,000 T20 runs, and his unavailability for the entire season as the main reason for not going with him.

As the ICC World Cup 2018 qualifiers are going to coincide with the PSL, several West Indies cricketers will not be available in that period because Windies failed to get the direct qualification.

Gayle may have set the Indian Premier League (IPL) on fire with his performances, but his figures in the PSL have been ordinary. The veteran wasn't in the best of his form in the previous edition of the IPL as well, giving ample ammunition to his critics to question his spot.

In the first two editions of the PSL, he has only scored 103 in five outings (PSL 1) and 160 runs in nine matches in PSL 2.

Apart from Gayle, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were also not picked up in the draft. Both Butt and Asif served bans following 2010 spot-fixing scandal and they are now eyeing a comeback in Pakistan's international side.