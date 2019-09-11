No truth to reports that India influenced Sri Lankan players not to play in Pakistan, claims SL Sports Minister

Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Harin Fernando took to his Twitter handle and claimed that 10 players have opted out of the tour 'purely' based on the 2009 incident when their team bus was attacked by terrorists. 8 people were killed and several others were injured in the terrorist attack. Sri Lanka has never toured Pakistan for a bilateral series.

"No truth to reports that India influenced Sri Lankan players not to play in Pakistan. Some decided not to play purely based on 2009 incident. Respecting their decision we picked players who were willing to travel. We have a full-strength team & we hope to beat Pakistan in Pakistan," he tweeted on Tuesday night.

The Sri Lankan team will reach Karachi on September 25 and play three ODIs before going to Lahore for three T20 matches and return home on October 9.

Several top players from Sri Lanka refused to travel Pakistan for the bilateral series. Sri Lanka T20I skipper Lasith Malinga, former captains Angelo Mathews besides Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dickwella, have opted out of the tour starting September 27 to Pakistan.

After this, Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister, Chaudhry said India threatened the players from Sri Lanka that if they travel to Pakistan, they would lose their IPL contracts.

"Informed sports commentators told me that India threatened SL players that they will be ousted from IPL if they don't refuse Pak visit, this is really cheap tactic, jingoism from sports to space is something we must condemn, really cheap on the part of Indian sports authorities," Chaudhry tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket Board announced the squad for the Pakistan tour.

SL ODI Squad for Pakistan tour:

Lahiru Thirimanne (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

T20I Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.