No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, news incorrect: MSK Prasad

By
MS Dhonis retirement news is incorrect: MSK Prasad

New Delhi, Sep 12: Chairman of selectors for Indian Cricket team MSK Prasad has junked the speculations of veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni's retirement news floating in the media saying the news is incorrect.

India captain Virat Kohli's tweet on MS Dhoni, earlier in the day, sparked a debate on social media if the wicketkeeper-batsman from Ranchi has decided to announce his retirement. Dhoni is supposed to address media persons later in the evening and the reason for which are still unknown.

Dhoni has nothing left to achieve, says chess wizard Anand

When Prasad was questioned about Dhoni's retirement after the selection committee announced India squad for the three-Test series against South Africa at home, he said, "No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, the news is incorrect."

Dhoni, who is in the middle of a two-month sabbatical which will end later this month, has also not been included for the T20 series against South Africa beginning September 15.

Kohli's heart-touching tweet on Dhoni earlier in the day sparked a huge debate if the Ranchi cricketer has decided to draw curtains on his international career.

Dhoni - Team India's most-successful captain the limited-overs format - only plays white-ball format after retiring from Test cricket way back in 2014. Meanwhile, the selectors dropped out of form opener KL Rahul and pacer Umesh Yadav from the 16-member Test squad against the Proteas.

Young Punjab batsman Shubman Gill got his maiden Test call-up. Gill, who plays for Punjab, has been in phenomenal form and led India A to a fine victory over South Africa A, earlier in the day. Gill scored a sublime 90 in the first innings.

Rohit Sharma will be opening the innings for India in the Test series along with Mayank Agarwal.

Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 17:46 [IST]
Read in Telugu: ధోని రిటైర్మెంట్ వార్తలపై స్పందించిన ఛీఫ్ సెలక్టర్ ఎమ్మెస్కే

