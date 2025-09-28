India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Final in India, UK and USA Online?

Cricket Not Andy Pycroft! This Former Player is Match Referee in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 20:55 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India and Pakistan are set to face off for the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 28).

And as the two arch-rivals take on each other, the match is being officiated by a new match referee, not Andy Pycroft.

This marks a change from the earlier matches where former Zimbabwean player Andy Pycroft had officiated. Pycroft's tenure as referee during the Asia Cup stirred considerable controversy, primarily due to the incident after the group-stage India-Pakistan match, where the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, refused to shake hands with Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was vocal in its criticism, urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to replace Pycroft for not addressing the no-handshake incident appropriately. Despite the ICC's initial refusal to take action against Pycroft, tensions escalated, with Pakistan threatening to boycott the tournament if he remained as referee. This dispute led to significant drama including Pakistan's team being instructed to stay in the hotel before their game against the UAE.

Who is appointed as Match Referee for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final?

For the final, Richie Richardson has been appointed as the match referee. The former West Indies player is officiating in the encounter.

Ultimately, while Pycroft remained the match referee through the Super Four stage, the PCB's objections led to a decision to appoint Richie Richardson for the final. Richardson will now oversee the match proceedings, bringing a fresh start to officiation for this highly anticipated contest.