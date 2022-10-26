Not many people expect us to win against India, so not too much pressure on us: Scott Edwards

"Not many people expect us to win, so not too much pressure on us," said the Dutch skipper, very matter-of-fact about playing a team filled with some of global cricket's biggest superstars, during the pre-match press conference. For him, what's best they can do is what matters.

For a team like The Netherlands, it is like a dream to get a chance to play India as even a white-ball bilateral series isn't a commercially viable option for the BCCI. "Huge. You always dream of playing World Cup and against arguably one of best teams in the world is surreal," said Edwards.

Edwards is also hoping that Virat Kohli doesn't repeat his "surreal show against Pakistan" against them. Edwards, a Melbourne local who has migrated to The Netherlands, said, "What Virat (Kohli) did the other day was surreal. Hope he doesn't repeat it against us."

"Our brand of cricket means perform to best of our ability. Just bring our A game. If it's enough it's enough. If it's not it's not," Edwards added.

Not getting a chance to play big teams regularly is an issue but what is more disappointing is that ICC has stopped ODI Super League, which provided them with a decent number of games. "Obviously disappointing that ODI Super League not coming ahead. We had cricket on Dutch TV which was good exposure for us," Edwards said.

(With PTI inputs)