Cricket Not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Or Rohit Sharma! Usain Bolt Picks Legendary Batter As Favourite Cricketer By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

World athletics icon Usain Bolt has revealed that when it comes to Indian cricket, his heart lies with none other than batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. In an exclusive chat with CNN News18, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist was asked to name his favourite Indian cricketer, and without hesitation, Bolt chose the "Little Master."

The Jamaican sprinter, widely regarded as the fastest man on earth, has often spoken about his love for cricket. In fact, he has credited the sport as an early source of motivation in his career, saying that watching cricketers push boundaries on the field inspired him to pursue greatness on the track.

While Tendulkar tops Bolt's list among Indian cricketers, his all-time sporting idol is legendary American boxer Muhammad Ali. Bolt explained that Ali's charisma, courage, and dominance made him a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, someone he continues to look up to.

The sprint king, known as much for his personality as for his records, also showed his playful side during the chat. When asked who was quicker on the dance floor-himself or fellow Jamaican star Chris Gayle-Bolt laughed and backed himself as the faster mover, though he admitted that both were pretty good entertainers.

Jamaica has a proud cricketing legacy, producing greats like Michael Holding, Courtney Walsh, Jeff Dujon, and Gayle. Growing up in this environment, Bolt was naturally influenced by the sport before choosing athletics as his stage. By 15, he was already a towering figure at 6'5" and went on to announce himself at the 2002 World Junior Championships in Kingston, winning the 200m title in front of a raucous home crowd. That victory set the tone for a career that included 11 World Championship golds and eight Olympic titles, achievements unmatched in sprint history.

Bolt was in Mumbai on Wednesday for a Puma India event, as he continues his long-standing association with the sportswear giant as brand ambassador. For fans, his declaration of Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite Indian cricketer is yet another reminder of the batting legend's unmatched global legacy.