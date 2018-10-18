Cricket

OMG! Watch the crazy run out of Azhar Ali!

By
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali getting run out in a strange manner
Dubai, October 18: The third day of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia saw the bizarre run out of middle-order batsman Azhar Ali. Ali, a veteran of 66 Test matches, was batting on 64 when he edged delivery past the gully fielder of Peter Siddle.

Azhar Ali assumed that the ball reached the ropes for a four and proceeded to have a mid-pitch conference with his partner Asad Shafiq. But the ball was stopped just short of the ropes and Mitchell Starc gathered the ball and threw back to wicketkeeper and captain Tim Paine who uprooted the stumps to dismiss Ali. He could not even turn back and reach the crease but looked on in utter perplexity. (WATCH HERE THE STRANGE RUN OUT).

The run out send the Twitter world in raptures as well. Later Indian fans were quick to pull out a run out incident occurred during India's tour of England in 2011. Ian Bell walked off for tea thinking that Eoin Morgan had hit a four but Ishant Sharma had saved the ball and Bell was dismissed. But later Indian skipper MS Dhoni withdrew the appeal during the interval for the spirit of the game. (WATCH HERE THE IAN BELL EPISODE).

    Story first published: Thursday, October 18, 2018, 15:31 [IST]
