OMG! Watch the crazy run out of Azhar Ali!

Azhar Ali assumed that the ball reached the ropes for a four and proceeded to have a mid-pitch conference with his partner Asad Shafiq. But the ball was stopped just short of the ropes and Mitchell Starc gathered the ball and threw back to wicketkeeper and captain Tim Paine who uprooted the stumps to dismiss Ali. He could not even turn back and reach the crease but looked on in utter perplexity. (WATCH HERE THE STRANGE RUN OUT).

The run out send the Twitter world in raptures as well. Later Indian fans were quick to pull out a run out incident occurred during India's tour of England in 2011. Ian Bell walked off for tea thinking that Eoin Morgan had hit a four but Ishant Sharma had saved the ball and Bell was dismissed. But later Indian skipper MS Dhoni withdrew the appeal during the interval for the spirit of the game. (WATCH HERE THE IAN BELL EPISODE).

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Ian_Bell walks off for tea thinking that @Eoin16 has hit a four. However, the ball was actually stopped from reaching the boundary, and he’s run-out. @msdhoni then withdraws India’s appeal during the interval 👏 pic.twitter.com/yI89t9Ko4Y — When in Rome, dear boy (@WIR_DB) October 18, 2018

The batsmen were clearly not going for a run. Beyond rules, talk about the spirit of the game - any sportsman with an iota of sportsman spirit wouldn’t have gone for that dismissal. #AzharAli pic.twitter.com/uc4CN1DLii — Jawad (@WoShakhs) October 18, 2018

Without question the greatest Run out of all time !!!! https://t.co/PDGpXMAtkb — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 18, 2018