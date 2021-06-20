One off Test: Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana create records as India women draw with England Women

Forced to follow-on after being bundled out for 231 in reply to England's first innings score of 369 for 9, India were staring at defeat following a collapse in the second innings after fifties from Verma and Deepti Sharma.

However, debutants Sneh Rana (80 not out) and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia (44 not out) frustrated the English bowlers to pull off a thrilling draw in the final session of the fourth day. Rana's brilliance came after her impressive bowling figures of 4 for 41 in the first innings.

During the match, a few records were broken and here myKhel looks at them:

• Shafali Verma smashed a stroke-filled 96 in the first innings and made 63 in the second innings, to become the youngest woman and fourth overall to score twin half-centuries in her debut Test.

• Shafali became the first women's cricketer in history to hit three sixes in a Test match.

• Rana, who was playing her first game for India in five years, became the first Indian woman and fourth overall to score a half-century and take four wickets on Test debut.

• With her unbeaten knock of 80, Sneh Rana also became the highest scorer by an Indian batting at 6 or lower in Women's Test cricket.

• Rana and Bhatia's stand is the highest 9th wicket stand for Indian women in Tests.

• India stretched their unbeaten streak against England women to 26 years with this draw.