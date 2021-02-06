Online Gaming banned in Tamil Nadu: Here's why residents of the state won't be able to play Dream11

The residents of the state will no more be able to play and earn money on fantasy sports platforms like Dream11, MyTeam11, MPL etc. The law is effective from 3 PM Saturday (February 6).

According to the new laws in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, any form of a wager or online bets using computers or any other devices are banned across the state. As part of the amendment passed by the state of Tamil Nadu, certain changes have been made to the state's Gaming Act and as the companies are trying to clarify the exact impact of the changes, but for now, all residents of Tamil Nadu will not be able to join pay-to-play contests on sites/applications like Dream11.

BREAKING: From 3 PM on 6th Feb, 2021, Tamil Nadu residents/Bank Account users will not be allowed to join pay-to-play contests or add cash to #dream11 account. However, practice contests or free private contests are available. #dream11 #indvseng — Monish Kanna (@MonishKanna16) February 6, 2021

The Bill has been passed by the state government to prevent incidents of suicide-related to online gambling in the state. The bill states that "no person shall wager or bet in games like rummy or similar games played online using computers or any communication device or any other instrument of gaming. Also, no one shall facilitate or organise games involving gambling in the cyberspace".

The Bill moved by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, also covers 'games of mere skill' if played in consideration of 'wager, money or other stakes'. If any company is found at fault, every person in charge and responsible for the conduct of the business at the time of the offence, as well as the firm, shall be deemed guilty of the offence.

The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have already banned online gambling and some of the card games that can be played online.

Earlier last year, Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly were issued a notice by the Madurai bench of Madras High Court for their involvement in the promotion of online sports and fantasy league applications.

A bench consisting of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi issued the notices to even actors Prakash Raj, Tammanah Bhatia, Rana Dugubatti and Sudip Khan and other such online gaming companies.

As per reports, advocate Mohammed Rizvi filed the case after a youngster committed suicide in the state as he couldn't pay back the money he took for online gambling.