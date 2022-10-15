Outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly set to become CAB president, again

Prior to taking over the reigns of the BCCI, the former Indian cricketer was the CAB President. Just days after saying, that one cannot be in administration forever, the outgoing BCCI chief told PTI that he will be contesting CAB polls.

Ganguly, who had to step down from the BCCI president's post as there is no precedence of anyone continuing in the top job for more than three years, had been the CAB president for four years between 2015 to 2019 before coming to the BCCI.

One cannot stay in administration forever: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on future as BCCI President

Speaking to PTI, Ganguly said, "Yes, I will be contesting the CAB polls. I plan to file my nomination on October 22. I have been in CAB for five years and as per Lodha Rules, I can continue for another four years," Ganguly told PTI.

There was a strong buzz that Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish would contest in place of Avishek Dalmiya for the top post, but the former India player's nomination changes a lot of equations. "I will finalise my panel on October 20. Let's see," Ganguly said.

Just two days ago, Ganguly, speaking at an event, had broken his silence about his tenure as BCCI chief coming to an end. The current BCCI president added that like you cannot play forever, you cannot remain in administration forever.

"I was the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal for five years. I have been president of BCCI for years. After all these terms, you have to leave and go. As an administrator, you have to contribute a lot and make things better for the team," Ganguly had said.

Source: Inputs from PTI