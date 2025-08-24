Cricket Outstanding Cricketer, Hard Wicket To Get: Shaun Marsh Reflects On Cheteshwar Pujara's Retirement- WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 18:34 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's most dependable Test batsmen of the modern era, has announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing an illustrious career spanning over a decade and a half to a close on Sunday. The 37-year-old shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), expressing heartfelt gratitude for the journey.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," Pujara wrote.

Since making his Test debut in 2010, Pujara has been the backbone of India's batting line-up at No. 3, amassing 7,195 runs in 103 Tests at an impressive average of 43.60. His 19 Test centuries and 35 fifties underline his consistency, while his performances in some of India's most memorable Test victories have earned him a special place in cricketing folklore.

At home, his dominance was unmatched, averaging over 52, while overseas, he played several match-defining knocks - from his gritty 153 in Johannesburg (2013) to his heroic contributions in India's historic series wins in Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21).

Former Australian all-rounder Shaun Marsh, speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the CL T10 2025, lauded Pujara's resilience and skill. "He was an outstanding Test cricketer, and every time we came up against him, we always knew that he was going to be a hard wicket to get. He was amazing at the number 3 position for a long period of time. I got to play with him for one or two years in the IPL. He is a lovely person as well," Marsh said.

Pujara's final international appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023. While his departure marks the end of an era, his legacy as India's modern-day "wall" remains etched in the game's history.