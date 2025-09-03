PKL 2025 Points Table On September 3 After Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates- Know Standings Of All Teams

Cricket PAK vs AFG: Afghanistan Make Strong Case Before Asia Cup 2025 With 18-Run Statement Win Over Pakistan By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 0:51 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs AFG: Afghanistan underlined their growing credentials in T20 cricket with a commanding 18-run victory over Pakistan in the fourth match of the Tri-Nation Series.

The win, set up by their top-order batting and sealed by a disciplined bowling performance, also marked Pakistan's first defeat of the competition.

Atal and Zadran lead the charge

Put in to bat first, Afghanistan made the most of their opportunities with a solid batting display. Openers Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran anchored the innings with poise, building a partnership that became the cornerstone of their side's total. Atal struck a fluent 64 while Zadran matched him with 65, ensuring Afghanistan stayed ahead of the game. Despite a fine spell from Faheem Ashraf, who bagged four wickets to keep Pakistan in the hunt, Afghanistan closed their innings at a competitive 169.

Pakistan stumble in reply

In response, Pakistan began steadily but soon found themselves under pressure. Fazalhaq Farooqi delivered the early breakthroughs in the powerplay, dismissing both openers and swinging the momentum Afghanistan's way. Fakhar Zaman looked threatening with some aggressive strokeplay but was undone by Mohammad Nabi, triggering a slide in the middle overs.

The Afghan spinners then tightened the screws further. Rashid Khan, as ever, proved difficult to handle, picking up wickets at crucial junctures. Noor Ahmad impressed with his accuracy and control, while Nabi himself contributed with a pair of important scalps. Azmatullah Omarzai added to Pakistan's woes with sharp bowling that ensured there was no way back for the Men in Green.

Rauf's cameo not enough

Haris Rauf tried to provide late resistance with a spirited 34 down the order, but by then the required rate had spiraled beyond reach. Pakistan eventually finished on 151/9, falling short by 18 runs as Afghanistan's bowlers shared the spoils, with five of them claiming two wickets apiece.

This result gives Afghanistan not only confidence heading into the Asia Cup 2025 but also sends a clear message to their opponents: they are no longer the underdogs, but serious contenders on the big stage.