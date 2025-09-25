Cricket PAK vs BAN: How Can Bangladesh Qualify For Asia Cup 2025 Final? Explained By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 22:28 [IST]

PAK vs BAN: The Asia Cup 2025 has reached its decisive stage, with just one finalist's spot left up for grabs. India have already confirmed their place in the title clash with back-to-back wins in the Super Four stage. The focus now shifts to Pakistan and Bangladesh, who are in a direct tussle for the second berth in the September 28 final in Dubai.

As things stand, Pakistan are second in the table with two points, the same as Bangladesh. However, their superior net run rate has kept them narrowly ahead. That equation could change depending on the outcome of the ongoing Super Four clash between the two teams at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In a low-scoring encounter, Pakistan's batting faltered yet again, managing only 135 runs before being bowled out. Mohammad Haris was the top contributor with 31 runs, while Shaheen Afridi (19), Mohammad Nawaz (15), and Faheem Ashraf (14) chipped in with small but important runs to drag their side past 130.

For Bangladesh, the bowlers dominated proceedings, led by Taskin Ahmed's brilliant 3 for 28. Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain also made valuable contributions, claiming two wickets each to keep the Pakistan batters under constant pressure.

The qualification scenario is simple: Bangladesh need to successfully chase down the 136-run target. If they do, they will leapfrog Pakistan into second place on the points table and set up a high-stakes final against India. On the other hand, if Pakistan's bowlers manage to pull off a defense and bowl Bangladesh out cheaply, Pakistan will hold on to their spot in the final.

Bangladesh will need to bat smartly and not let Pakistan's pace attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, dictate terms. With the runs on board not being too imposing, Bangladesh will fancy their chances, but Pakistan's world-class bowling unit ensures this chase won't be straightforward.

In short, the winner of this contest walks into the final. For Bangladesh, the equation could not be clearer-chase down 136, and a date with India in the Asia Cup 2025 final awaits.