Zaman and Shaheen guide Pakistan past Aussies

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman scores second half-century of the series

Harare, July 5: Australia's progress in the Twenty20 international tri-series was checked by a 45-run defeat to Pakistan on Thursday (July 5).

The Aussies bounced back from limited-overs humiliation in England by beating Pakistan and then Zimbabwe in Harare, but they fell well short of a third win.

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit 73 off 42 balls to lead Pakistan to a total of 194-7, Andrew Tye proving the pick of the bowlers with 3-35.

Captain Aaron Finch (16) was unable to recreate his world-record heroics from the Zimbabwe match and Australia were forced to play out their innings without threatening a chase, as Alex Carey's unbeaten 37 top scored.

Australia will face Zimbabwe again on Friday (July 6) before looking for an improved performance against Pakistan in Sunday's final.

Pakistan faced an uncomfortable start as Haris Sohail went for a golden duck in the second over, but Zaman kept his side on track and built a crucial 72-run partnership with Hussain Talat.

Zaman hit nine fours and three maximums before he finally departed in the 15th over, caught by Glenn Maxwell off Marcus Stoinis.

Pakistan were well on their way by then and the scoring rate actually increased when Zaman was replaced at the crease, thanks to Asif Ali's 37 not out off just 18 deliveries.

Australia needed a strong start if they were to battle to a third straight win, but Finch was dishearteningly the first to go - to Shaheen Afridi - and wickets followed steadily thereafter.

Teenager Shaheen (3-37) removed Maxwell (10) and then the industrious if hardly effective D'Arcy Short, who made a slow 28 off 34.

Carey restored some respectability to the total, but 149-7 was all Australia could muster.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
