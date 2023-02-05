Pakistan Batter Iftikhar Ahmed Hits Six Sixes In an Over in PSL Exhibition Match: Watch

The exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Quetta was the first match in Quetta in a long time. And in the match, Iftikhar Ahmed clubbed six sixes in an over.

The Quetta Gladiators batter smashed those maximums to former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz in the final over of their inning. Iftikhar managed to take Gladiators' score to 184/5 at the end of their full quota of overs, as he himself remained unbeaten on 94 off just 50 balls.

The 32-year-old, who hails from Peshawar, has played 4 Tests, 10 ODIs and 43 T20Is for Pakistan since making his debut in 2015. He is known as an explosive batter in the middle order and has represented in the Bangladesh Premier League and Sri Lankan Premier League.

The player himself posted a picture on social media before flying to Pakistan to play the exhibition match.

From #Dhaka, on my way to #Quetta for the Exhibition match arranged by @TheRealPCB between @TeamQuetta & @PeshawarZalmi. I believe this is a great initiative to give an opportunity to the people of #Balochistan to watch their favourite cricketers compete. #IftiMania pic.twitter.com/1f3Kv54Sqb — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) February 3, 2023

Iftikhar Ahmed Six Sixes Video:

19.1 ov - Low full toss hit square in the leg side and goes for SIX!

19.2 ov - An almighty slog and that went very high and cleared the deep mid-wicket fence for a SIX!

19.3 ov - Half volley ball cleared over Long Off for SIX!

19.4 ov - Wahab Riaz changed the angle but Iftikhar was too good yet again. He smashed it over cover point for a SIX!

19.5 ov - This was again hit on the square of off side for another SIX!

19.6 ov - The final ball was a short one, and Iftikhar lashed on to that and hit a fiersome cut over the Third Man for another SIX!

Iftikhar Ahmed smashed 6 sixes in a single over in the PSL exhibition match.pic.twitter.com/s3NRRmrcZl — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 5, 2023

Quetta Bomb Blast:

There was also an incident during the match as a Bomb Blast had taken place in Quetta while the match was in motion. But it was far away (4 km) from the venue Bugti Stadium. The match was also stopped for some time due to crowd problems, but later it was solved and the exhibition tie resumed.