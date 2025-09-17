Cricket Pakistan Boycott Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE Following Handshake Controversy: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 19:02 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In a dramatic turn of events at the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan has reportedly chosen to boycott their final group-stage fixture against the United Arab Emirates, escalating tensions around the ongoing tournament.

According to Geo News, the decision comes on the heels of the "handshake controversy" that erupted after their clash with India, involving match referee Andy Pycroft.

The report reveals that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has instructed players not to leave their hotel premises for the scheduled match in Dubai. Team members were spotted in the hotel lobby, with their bags still loaded onto the team bus, awaiting further directives. The UAE squad, however, had already reached the venue, leaving the fixture hanging in uncertainty. The game was slated to begin at 8:00 PM IST (6:00 PM local time).

Adding to the unrest, Samaa Sports reported that the PCB has put forward two formal demands to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The first calls for Pycroft's immediate removal from his officiating duties, alleging that several of his recent decisions have reflected partiality. The second demand seeks disciplinary measures against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, whom the PCB accuses of making politically sensitive remarks, arguing that such conduct breaches both the spirit of the sport and the ICC's code of conduct. The governing body has yet to issue a statement on the matter.

The controversy traces back to Pakistan's previous outing against India, where the post-match handshake - a long-standing cricketing tradition - did not take place. Reports suggested that Yadav and his teammates avoided the customary gesture, prompting Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha to boycott the presentation ceremony in protest. The PCB has since alleged that Pycroft not only advised Salman against shaking hands with the Indian captain but also blocked the pre-match exchange of team sheets, an action they labeled as irregular and prejudiced.

Despite Pakistan's official request to have Pycroft replaced ahead of the UAE game, the ICC refused to reconsider its decision, reaffirming the referee's appointment. With Pakistan now refusing to take the field, the boycott appears to be a direct response to that rejection.

An urgent press briefing from the PCB is expected shortly as the standoff threatens to overshadow the Asia Cup and cast doubts over Pakistan's future in the tournament.