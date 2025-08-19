Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 1st ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Cricket Pakistan Central Contracts: No Players In Category A! Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan Demoted By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:53 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pakistan Central Contracts: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled its central contracts for the 2025-26 season, bringing sweeping changes to the structure and surprising omissions at the very top. For the first time in recent history, no cricketer has been offered a Category A contract, signaling a major reset in the country's cricketing approach.

The boldest move is the demotion of two of Pakistan's biggest stars-Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan-who have been shifted from Category A to Category B. This comes at a time when Pakistan cricket is enduring one of its roughest phases, following early exits from both the 2023 and 2024 World Cups and frequent instability in leadership and coaching roles.

For the upcoming cycle, which runs from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, the PCB has awarded contracts to 30 players across three categories.

Category B, now featuring 10 names, includes Babar Azam, Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, and Abrar Ahmed. Many of these names were promoted following standout performances last season-most notably Abrar, Rauf, Saim, Salman, and Shadab.

Category C also consists of 10 players: Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, and Sahibzada Farhan.

Category D houses another 10 cricketers, including experienced campaigners and fringe players: Shan Masood, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, and Sufyan Moqim.

On the flip side, eight players from last year's pool did not make the cut this time. These include Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan-all previously in Category D.

A comparison with the 2024 contracts highlights the overhaul: then, Babar and Rizwan were Pakistan's only Category A players, while the likes of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Shan Masood occupied Category B.

With no one trusted enough to hold a Category A spot this year, the PCB's message is clear-it wants accountability and consistent performances as Pakistan looks to rebuild its faltering cricketing identity.

Pakistan Central Contracts 2025-26

Category B (10 players): Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Category C (10 players): Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Category D (10 players): Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Mirza, Shan Masood and Sufyan Moqim.