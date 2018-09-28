Pakistan drop Mohammad Amir for Australia Tests

Cricket

Karachi, September 28: Mohammad Amir has been dropped from Pakistan's squad for the two-Test series against Australia next month.

The left-arm quick has missed just one Test since returning to international cricket in 2016, but is not included in the 17-man party.

Amir struggled during Pakistan's poor Asia Cup campaign and has gone wicketless in his past five ODIs.

There is, though, a return for Wahab Riaz, who was omitted from the team that toured England due to fitness concerns while Bilal Asif joins regular frontline spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan.

"The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions of the UAE, where Mohammad Amir has been dropped from the side and Wahab Riaz and Mir Hamza come into the side," chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said.

"Three spinners Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah and Bilal Asif have been kept in the squad, keeping in view the UAE wickets."

The first Test begins in Dubai on October 7, with the second contest to start nine days later in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan squad to face Australia: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan.

    Friday, September 28, 2018, 9:43 [IST]
