Pakistan eyeing three captain approach in coming days, Babar to give way?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently ousted Ramiz Raja as the PCB chairman and Najaf Sethi has come back at the helm. Also, Shahid Afridi was selected as the interim chief selector for the time being.

And amid all the off-field changes, it looks like the effect of fresh air is set to come within the 22 yards. According to reports, Pakistan are eyeing to opt for different captain in different formats.

Babar Azam is the current Pakistan captain who lead them in all formats. But there is news that this may change soon and the coveted Pakistani batter may have to give away chunk of his captaincy roles.

Pakistani outlet Express News says that Babar Azam will only retain his T20I duties as captain. It is being reported that Shan Masood will get the ODI captaincy, while Sarfaraz Ahmed may get another stint as Pakistan's leader in Tests.

Babar Azam Captaincy Record:

Babar has been a decent captain for Pakistan, leading them in all formats for the past couple of years or so.

Format Matches Wins Losses Draws/Ties Win Percentage Tests 18 8 6 4 44.44 ODIs 18 12 5 1 66.67 T20Is 66 40 21 0 65.57

Sarfaraz to Return as Test Captain:

Sarfaraz made his return to Test cricket after a long time and was the best Pakistani player in the Test series against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 335 runs in two matches, and was given the Player of the Series award. He has already captained Pakistan in 13 Tests, winning 4 of them.

Former South Africa coach Mickey Arthur has been offered the Pakistan coach job and he is yet to take a decision on that. Arthur has coached Pakistan before and may return to his old duties as Saqlain Mushtaq looks set to be relieved after the New Zealand ODIs. And Mickey Arthur personally has approved the appointment of Shan Masood, who looks like a frontrunner as the next ODI captain for Pakistan.

Is it the Right Decision?

Although it is a topic to discuss only if Pakistan go with the multiple-captain approach, but it can be chaotic for them. Pakistan haven't always been the perfect takers of radical change, and squad harmony and proper team spirit can be a huge issue if they go with it.

Babar Azam has guided them well across all formats. Pakistan reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021, and then reached the final last year. They also reached the final of the T20 Asia Cup in the middle of 2022. Although they have not yet tasted glory under Azam's captaincy, but definitely they have taken steps forward.

Changing that will mean fresh opinions and a different vision, but that can harm the stability that the Pakistan team has attained under Babar.