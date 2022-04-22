Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir set to play County cricket for Gloucestershire

The 30-year-old pacer was signed by Gloucestershire for a three-match deal and will be available for selection for County Championship matches against Surrey, Hampshire and Somerset.

"The overseas signing will provide Glos with an experienced seam option as cover for the absent Naseem Shah, who will be unavailable for selection until the T20 Vitality Blast campaign," Gloucestershire said in a statement on Friday (April 22).

"Amir has linked up with the Gloucestershire squad in Lancashire and will be in-line to make his first-team debut for The Shire against Surrey at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, on Thursday 28 April," it added.

Amir, who has played 36 Tests and picked up 119 wickets after making his debut in 2009, had announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2020 due to his differences with the then national team coaching duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

Amir had said that Misbah and Waqar have not been fair to him and he will not make himself available for selection until they are in charge. Despite his international retirement, Amir had continued to play in cricket leagues around the world, including Pakistan Super League.

In December 2021, Amir represented Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. He then went on to play for Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League and made six appearances to help the side reach the final of the T20 competition.

Last year, he had expressed his desire to make a comeback to the national team. Amir, who has also played in 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is, has previous experience of playing in English cricket having enjoyed two spells at Essex as an overseas signing in 2017 and 2019.

"The County Championship is an amazing competition and I can't wait to get going with Gloucestershire. I love playing in English conditions and I'm feeling really good, so I hope I can perform well for the team," Amir said in the Gloucestershire statement. "I'm excited for the challenge and will try my best to help Gloucestershire win some matches."