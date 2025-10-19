Selfies, Cheers and Lots of Love: Eden Gardens Comes Alive; Fans Connect with Shami, Akash Deep in Bengal's Win

Cricket Pakistan Criticises ICC for Biased Statement Regarding Afghan Cricketers' Deaths Pakistan's Federal Minister Ata Tarar has condemned the ICC's statement on the deaths of Afghan cricketers, labelling it biased and demanding a correction. The controversy arose after Afghanistan withdrew from a tri-series in Pakistan. By Mykhel Team Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 13:37 [IST]

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information, Ata Tarar, has criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its statement regarding the deaths of three Afghan cricketers. Tarar labelled the ICC's comments as "selective" and "biased."

The ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had expressed condolences for the deaths in an aerial attack in Afghanistan's Paktika Province, without mentioning Pakistan.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) decided to withdraw its team from a tri-series in Pakistan scheduled for next month. Following this decision, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Zimbabwe would replace Afghanistan in the series, which also includes Sri Lanka. Tarar condemned the ICC's statement, which he claimed suggested that the cricketers were killed in Pakistani strikes.

Pakistan's Response to ICC's Statement

Tarar stated that the ICC had not independently verified the claims made by the ACB before issuing its statement. He emphasised that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism for many years and urged the ICC to correct its statement. He found it peculiar that ICC Chairman Jay Shah echoed similar sentiments on social media shortly after the ICC's statement.

Several Afghan cricketers, including Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib, strongly condemned the aerial attack and subsequent deaths through social media posts. Tarar highlighted these reactions as part of his criticism of the situation. He also mentioned a recent incident during the Asia Cup where players did not shake hands, suggesting it reflected a biased attitude towards Pakistan cricket.

Concerns Over ICC's Independence

Tarar questioned the independence and impartiality of the ICC, stating that an international sports body should not support unverified claims. He urged the ICC to remain neutral and avoid making controversial statements influenced by others. According to him, such actions could undermine trust in the organisation's fairness.

The minister also noted that statements from both Jay Shah and the Afghanistan board mirrored each other without providing concrete evidence. This raised further concerns about potential bias against Pakistan within international cricket circles.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions between cricket boards and underscores challenges in maintaining neutrality in international sports governance. The call for unbiased conduct remains crucial as stakeholders navigate complex geopolitical landscapes affecting sports diplomacy.

With inputs from PTI