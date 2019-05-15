Cricket

Pakistan's Shadab Khan declared fit for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

By Pti
Pakistans Shadab Khan declared fit for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Karachi, May 15: Pakistan's young leg-spin all-rounder Shadab Khan has been declared fit to play in the ICC World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced.

"The latest blood tests carried out show zero viral load in his blood," the PCB said in a press release late Tuesday night.

Shadab was named in Pakistan's 15-member World Cup squad but couldn't fly with the team to England after tests revealed traces of hepatitis C in his blood stream. The PCB sent him to Manchester to consult with Dr Patrick Kennedy, who had given the leg-spinner two week's medication and rehab course, which Shadab went through at the National Cricket Academy.

The PCB said Shadab would leave for England on May 16 and will consult Dr Kennedy the next day. The board said Shadab's appearances in the World Cup warm-up matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh on May 24 and 26 were subject to his fitness and team management's decision. Shadab said he was delighted to have cleared the medical tests and be declared fit for the World Cup.

"It has been difficult to stay away from international cricket and watch Pakistan play. As a professional cricketer, you want to be part of the team's success. Having played in the 2017 Champions Trophy I understand the glamour, flavour and importance of global events," Shadab said. "I am looking forward to competing in the World Cup and help Pakistan achieve success," he added.

 
Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
