Pakistan seamer Khan stars as Australia Test hopefuls fail in Perth

By Peter Thompson
Khancropped

Perth, Nov. 12: Cameron Bancroft dug in after his fellow Test hopefuls failed miserably with the bat on day two of the tour match between Pakistan and Australia A.

Joe Burns was bowled for a golden duck by the excellent Imran Khan (5-32) before Marcus Harris (16), Travis Head (13), Usman Khawaja (6), and Will Pucovski (5) also fell cheaply.

Bancroft made a patient 49 after coming in at number six, putting on 65 with Riley Meredith (19 not out) for the last wicket to get Australia's second string up to 122 from a shambolic 57-9.

Veteran seamer Khan was the star of the show as Pakistan dominated the penultimate day of the pink ball contest at Perth Stadium, closing on 7-0 with a lead of 313.

The tourists were a bowler down after 16-year-old Naseem Shah was withdrawn following the death of his mother.

Australia and Pakistan start the two-match Test series at the Gabba on November 21.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
