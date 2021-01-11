Pakistan Super League 2021: Full list of players in Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Silver categories in PSL draft

The players were divided into Platinum, Diamond, Gold and Silver category and accordingly picked up by the franchises.

Here's the full list of players picked in different categories:

Platinum Category: In this category, Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali, who played the first five seasons for Peshawar Zalmi, was picked up by Islamabad United as a wildcard pick.

Australia's explosive batsman Chris Lynn moved from Lahore Qalandars to Multan Sultans.

World's No.1 T20I bowler Rashid Khan of Afghanistan was scooped by Lahore Qalandars.

Quetta Gladiators went strong and snapped up England's explosive Tom Banton and Universe Boss, Chris Gayle.

South Africa big-hitting batsman David Miller was snapped by Peshawar Zalmi as the left-hander is now set to become the latest South African to make his Pakistan Super League debut.

Diamond Category: In this category, Karachi Kings opted for two all-rounders - world's No.1 ranked Mohammad Nabi and Dan Christian of Australia.

Peshawar Zalmi strengthened their side by snapping up world's No.2 ranked T20I bowler Mujeeb Ur Rehman of Afghanistan and later added Guyana's all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford to their roster.

Islamabad United picked up Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory.

Gold Category: In this category, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings picked Samit Patel and Chadwick Walton, respectively.

Peshawar Zalmi also picked up Amad Butt. Usman Shinwari was relocated from Qalandars to Gladiators, while Islamabad United picked Phil Salt.

Silver Category: In this category, Islamabad United picked Iftikhar Ahmad, Reece Topley and Rohail Nazir.

Karachi Kings opted for Danish Aziz, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Ilyas and Zeeshan Malik.

Lahore Qalandars snapped up Mohammad Faizan, Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Multan Sultans selected Adam Lyth, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah and Sohail Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi went for Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Saqib Mahmood and Umaid Asif.

Quetta Gladiators strengthened their side with Abdul Nasir, Cameron Delport and Qais Ahmed.