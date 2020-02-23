Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pakistan to give honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy

By Pti
Darren Sammy

Karachi, February 23: The Pakistan government would confer honorary citizenship on former West Indian captain Darren Sammy for his role in bringing international cricket back to the country, the PCB announced on Saturday (February 22).

Sammy, who is presently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the fifth Pakistan Super League season, will be given the honorary citizenship and Pakistan''s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Haider, on March 23 by President Arif Alvi.

Sammy, who has appeared in the PSL since its inception, played an important role in helping the PCB bring back international cricket to the country when in 2017 he agreed to come to Lahore and play in the PSL final after majority of the foreign players declined to play in the country due to security concerns.

He eventually captained Peshawar to the title in the second final in Lahore.

Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, said that they had requested the Pakistan President to grant honorary citizenship to Sammy because of his services to Pakistan cricket.

Sammy would be the third international cricketer to get honorary citizenship of a country as before him Australian Matthew Hayden and South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs were given honorary citizenships by the St Kitts government after the 2007 World Cup.

Sammy, who led West Indies to two World T20 Cup titles, remains a popular figure in Pakistan.

More DARREN SAMMY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 165, 123/4 (50.0) vs NZL 348
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 11:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue