PAK vs AFG Live Streaming Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-Afghanistan Match Online And On TV In Pakistan, India, Afghanistan

Cricket PAK vs AFG, Tri-Nation Series Live Score: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt To Bat Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 20:18 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs AFG, Tri-Nation Series Live Score & Updates: The UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 is heating up, and Tuesday's encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium could prove decisive in shaping the race to the final. The match, scheduled for September 2, is the fourth fixture of the competition.

Pakistan have been in commanding form so far, winning both of their opening games to sit comfortably at the top of the points table. In the series opener, they outplayed Afghanistan by 39 runs, showcasing their depth in both batting and bowling. A victory on Tuesday would not only confirm their place in the final but also give them the momentum to carry forward.

PAK vs AFG Live Updates: Pitch Report The Sharjah surface for this series has offered plenty of pace and bounce, making it quite different from the traditionally slower tracks here. The shine has worn off, but it hasn't turned into a spinner's paradise-fast bowlers have enjoyed success, especially with the new ball generating extra bounce. Batters, on the other hand, have found freedom to play their shots, particularly square on the off-side, with boundaries coming at a good rate. Dew has also been a factor, further aiding stroke play and keeping bowlers on their toes. PAK vs AFG Cricket Score: Salman Ali Agha Speaks... We wanted to chase today because there was a lot of dew yesterday. We have two changes. Shaheen and Haris are back. Salman and Hasan not playing. They (Afghanistan) have quality spinners and a very good side. We need to be careful against their mystery spinners. We have batters to counter them. PAK vs AFG Live Updates: Rashid Khan Speaks... We'll like to bat first. Runs on the board is important in Sharjah. We have 3-4 spinners. Dew will play a factor. In T20s, you never know what's a safe target. Anything above 170 would be a good total on this wicket. We need to adjust to the conditions as soon as possible. Win always gives you that positive energy. Everyone is relaxing and looking forward to this match. We have a couple of changes. Mujeeb isn't playing and Sharaf isn't playing. Ghazanfar is making is T20I debut and Noor is back. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Updates: AFG XI Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: PAK XI Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live: Toss Update Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat first. PAK vs AFG Live Score: Head-To-Head In T20I encounters between the two sides, Pakistan hold the upper hand with five wins out of eight matches. Afghanistan, however, have managed to claim victory on three occasions. Their most recent meeting came earlier in this tri-series, where Pakistan secured a convincing 39-run triumph.

For Afghanistan, however, the situation is far more challenging. A defeat in their first game has left them with little margin for error. Adding to their concerns, they are tasked with playing two matches in just 24 hours-a demanding schedule that tests both physical endurance and mental resilience. To keep their hopes alive, Afghanistan must win both contests, starting with this high-stakes rematch against Pakistan.

The surface at Sharjah has so far leaned in favour of the batters, rewarding those willing to spend time in the middle. With multiple games being staged at the venue in quick succession, some wear and tear may come into play, offering bowlers opportunities if they remain disciplined with their lengths. Still, run-making is expected to be the trend, and bowlers who lose their focus could be punished.

For Pakistan, another comprehensive performance could give fringe players the chance to prove themselves later in the tournament. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will look to draw inspiration from their fighting spirit, knowing that only a complete team effort will be enough to topple the in-form Men in Green.

With both sides eyeing the final, Tuesday's clash promises to be an intense battle where Pakistan aim to extend their dominance and Afghanistan fight to stay alive in the competition.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai.