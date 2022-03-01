Pakistan vs Australia 2022, 3 Tests, 3 ODI, one T20I series: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

The Aussies - who last toured the South Asian nation in 1998 - are ranked number one in the Tests and will be looking to continue their domination in the red-ball format. In 1998, the Baggy Greens - who were led by Mark Taylor - won the three-match Test series 1-0 and blanked Pakistan in three one-day internationals.

Test Series Schedule:

The opening Test between Pakistan and Australia will be held between March 4 and 8 in Rawalpindi. The second Test will be held between March 12 and 16 in Karachi while the third and final match will be hosted in Lahore.

When will the Test matches start?

All three Test matches will begin at 10:30 AM (IST).

ODI Series Schedule:

The limited-overs series between the two teams will be held in Rawalpindi.

1st ODI: March 29

2nd ODI: March 31

3rd ODI: April 2

One-off T20I: April 5

When will ODIs start?

All three ODIs will be a day start. The matches will begin at 10:30 AM (IST).

When will T20I start?

The lone T20I will begin at 3:30 PM (IST).

Squads:

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

Reserves: Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Australia ODI/T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan ODI/T20 squad is still to be announced.