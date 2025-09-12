Cricket Pakistan vs Oman Prediction: Who will Win PAK vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Match 4? Playing 11, H2H Record By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 9:11 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Pakistan face debutants Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (September 12) in the Asia Cup 2025. This match is a crucial opener for Pakistan as they prepare for their high-voltage clash against India two days later.

This Group A clash between Pakistan and Oman marks the first official T20 International (T20I) meeting between the two sides, making it a historic encounter between the two nations in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan vs Oman Schedule

Match Date Time Venue Broadcast Pakistan vs Oman, Match 4, Group A Friday, September 12, 2025 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM GST) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai In India: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 5, 3 for Hindi, 4 for Tamil/Telugu) and Sony LIV. In Pakistan: Ten Sports and Tapmad.

Pakistan enters the tournament on the back of a strong performance in a recent T20I Tri-Series in the UAE, where they defeated Afghanistan by 75 runs in the final, with Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick sealing the victory. Under new captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan have adopted an aggressive approach, relying on a potent spin attack and youthful batting talent. The absence of stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan puts the spotlight on emerging stars like Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Nawaz, with the team’s spin-heavy strategy suited to Dubai’s spin-friendly pitches. However, Pakistan will be wary of underestimating Oman after their shock loss to the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Oman, led by Jatinder Singh, is a team of passionate cricketers, many of whom balance cricket with full-time jobs. Their qualification for the Asia Cup via the ACC Premier Cup 2024 (runners-up to UAE) is a testament to their grit. Despite a revamped squad following a pay dispute with their board and a lackluster T20I record in 2025 (losing three games to the USA in February), Oman’s key players like Jatinder Singh (1,399 T20I runs) and Bilal Khan (110 T20I wickets) could pose a challenge. Their inexperience against top-tier teams makes them underdogs, but their hunger to make a mark could lead to a competitive showing.

Pitch and Conditions

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch is expected to favor batting but offers assistance to spinners, especially in the evening. The weather will be hot, with temperatures around 35–39°C, cooling slightly during the match. Pakistan’s spin-heavy bowling attack could exploit the conditions, while Oman will rely on their disciplined bowling to contain Pakistan’s aggressive batting.

Pakistan vs Oman Team News

Under new captain Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan fields a revamped squad for the Asia Cup 2025, excluding veterans Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, while coach Mike Hesson introduces a data-driven strategy to harness youthful energy. Fresh from clinching the UAE T20I Tri-Series title with a 75-run thrashing of Afghanistan-highlighted by Mohammad Nawaz's hat-trick and five-wicket haul-the team exudes confidence. Yet, the lack of seasoned batsmen raises concerns about their ability to anchor high-pressure chases.

Meanwhile, Oman's Jatinder Singh, a seasoned opener with 125 caps, helms a squad blending four uncapped talents, as coach Duleep Mendis seeks to spark an upset in their debut.

Pakistan vs Oman Probable Playing 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla (wk), Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Aryan Bisht, Aamir Kaleem, Shakeel Ahmed, Ashish Odedara, Hassnain Shah, Sufyan Mehmood

Pakistan vs Oman Prediction: Who will Win PAK vs OMN?

Pakistan are overwhelmingly favourites to win the match against Oman. Although the Oman outfit has made strides forward in recent times, Salman Agha and his team are expected to notch up a victory in this encounter. For Oman, a victory will be monumental, but it seems a bit far-fetched hope.