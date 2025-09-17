Cricket Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Clash Rescheduled After Boycott Drama, Match To Begin At 7:30 PM UAE Time: Check Timings In IND, PAK By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 20:01 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pakistan vs UAE: After hours of uncertainty surrounding Pakistan's participation in their final group-stage encounter of the Asia Cup 2025, clarity has finally emerged. Match 10 between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates will go ahead on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM UAE time and the game to start at 7:30 PM as per a communication from the Asia Cup media group.

The development comes in the wake of a dramatic standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) following the so-called "handshake controversy" from Pakistan's previous fixture against India.

At one stage, reports suggested that Pakistan would boycott the encounter, with players ordered to remain in their hotel and not proceed to the ground. However, late discussions seem to have diffused the immediate crisis, paving the way for the contest to take place.

For fans following from different regions, the timings are as follows: in India, the toss will be held at 8:30 PM IST, with the match commencing at 9:00 PM IST. In Pakistan, the toss is set for 8:00 PM PKT, and play will begin at 8:30 PM PKT. These adjustments ensure the game fits into the broadcast slots despite the delayed confirmation.

The PCB had earlier requested a one-hour postponement to allow more time for talks with the ICC, particularly over its demands to remove match referee Andy Pycroft and to sanction India's captain Suryakumar Yadav for his alleged remarks. While the ICC has yet to publicly respond, the quick turnaround indicates that the tournament organizers were keen to avoid further disruption to the Asia Cup schedule.

The match itself carries significant weight in the context of Group A. Pakistan will be aiming to bounce back after their defeat to India, while the UAE are riding high after a morale-boosting win over Oman. With both sides eyeing a spot in the Super Four, the clash promises to be more than just a formality.

For now, cricket takes center stage again. Fans can finally look forward to seeing Pakistan and the UAE battle it out under the Dubai lights.