Cricket PAK vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-UAE Match Online And On TV By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 22:23 [IST]

PAK vs UAE Live Streaming: The United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series rolls on with another exciting clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan will meet hosts UAE in the fifth match of the tournament. Both teams head into this fixture after facing defeats against Afghanistan, and will be looking to bounce back strongly.

Where to Watch

India: Live streaming on FanCode (app & website). No TV telecast.

Pakistan: ARY Sports HD and Ten Sports HD; streaming on Tamasha.

Afghanistan: Live on Etisalat.

Bangladesh: TV on T Sports; streaming via Tapmad.

United Kingdom: Streaming on ARY Digital.

South Africa & Rest of Africa: Live on the SuperSport network.

USA & North America: Coverage on Willow.

LIVE UPDATES

10:21 PM IST: Pakistan reach 171/5 after 20 overs of play.

8:22 PM IST: UAE XI- Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Ethan DSouza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique.

8:20 PM IST: Pakistan XI- Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

8:15 PM IST: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first.

PREVIEW: Pakistan began their campaign on a high, defeating the UAE in the series opener before outplaying Afghanistan in their second outing. The Men in Green appeared to be cruising in the competition, but their momentum was checked when they fell short against Afghanistan in the return fixture.

That loss has left them eager to regroup and get back to winning ways, and facing the hosts again offers them an opportunity to reset and regain confidence before the business end of the tournament.

For the UAE, however, the journey has been far from smooth. The hosts are still searching for their first victory, having endured defeats in both their games so far. Their batting unit has shown glimpses of fight but has lacked the consistency to post competitive totals. Up against a more experienced Pakistan side, the challenge will be to sustain pressure and make the most of home conditions. If they can apply themselves with discipline, they might be able to push their fancied opponents harder than in their previous meeting.

The conditions in Sharjah promise another intriguing contest. The compact ground dimensions are generally considered favourable for batters, with plenty of boundaries on offer. Yet, the surface has not always been straightforward. At times it has played two-paced, making stroke-making difficult, particularly in the first half of the innings. This uneven bounce and variation in pace could bring spin bowlers into play as the match progresses, adding another layer of strategy for both captains.

As the Tri-Series edges closer to its conclusion, Pakistan will want to solidify their standing with a strong display, while the UAE will be desperate to turn their campaign around with a statement win. Fans can expect an engaging contest where Pakistan's experience will be tested against the hosts' determination to break their winless streak.