Pakistan's white-ball series against Australia moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Australia and Pakistan are currently tussling in a three-match Test series, which is level at 0-0 after two matches, with three ODI clashes and a T20I scheduled to follow.

However, the two respective cricket boards have agreed to relocate the white-ball fixtures to Lahore due to planned political rallies close to Rawalpindi in the neighbouring capital Islamabad.

The opposition to Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former cricket star, recently submitted a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly.

The government and opposition have both planned political gatherings in response later in March, with Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announcing they will bring one million people to Islamabad's D-Chowk square.

That led to suggestions from Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday to move the white-ball matches, with the square less than two kilometres from both team hotels for the series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have now followed suit and confirmed the fixtures will be moved to their cricketing headquarters, Lahore, and the dates for the games will not change.

Both teams will remain in Rawalpindi to play out the deciding Test, which starts on Monday, before relocating for the first ODI that takes place on March 29.