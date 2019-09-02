Cricket
Pant becomes fastest Indian keeper to 50 dismissals, surpasses Dhoni

By Pti
Rishabh Pant claimed his 50th victim in his 11th Test
Rishabh Pant claimed his 50th victim in his 11th Test

Kingston, September 2: Young Rishabh Pant became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to claim 50 dismissals in Test cricket, surpassing former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The 21-year-old wicket-keeper batsman on Sunday (September 1) claimed his 50th victim in his 11th Test while Dhoni had taken 15 Tests to touch the milestone.

Pant took an easy catch to dismiss West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite off an Ishant Sharma delivery in the second innings of the hosts in the second Test.

In December last year, Pant had equalled the world record for most catches in a Test by a wicket-keeper when he snared 11 Australian batsmen at Adelaide Oval.

Meanwhile India inched closer to a series sweep, the hosts declared the second innings at 168 for four setting West Indies an improbable 468 run-target. In reply the hosts ended the day on 45 for 2.

Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 14:08 [IST]
