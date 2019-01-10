Pant has technical issues in keeping wickets: Engineer

Engineer, however, praised Pant for his batting heroics and said he reminds him of his young days.

"His approach is same as M S Dhoni's. But don't praise him sky-high at the moment. Encourage him. (But) He's technically so incorrect," said Engineer.

Pant had also scored a blazing hundred, the first by an Indian wicket keeper in Australia, in the drawn final Test at Sydney to top his record number of catches behind the stumps in the first match of the series at Adelaide.

Pant's flamboyant batting exploits, however, have impressed Engineer so much that he wondered how the Indian selectors can afford to leave him out in favour of the seasoned Dhoni for this year's World Cup in England.

"Question is, for the World Cup will you pick Dhoni? How can you drop Pant? He's done so well. These are the questions for the selectors the three selectors who between them must have played one and a half Tests," he said.

"I don't want to sound harsh. Give him time. He (Pant) will improve. I wish I could have a couple of times with him to make him a good wicket keeper," said Engineer.

Explaining further, Engineer said Pant snatches the ball, gets up too early and does not move his feet.

"A good wicket keeper moves his feet, goes to the ball and does not dive all the time; uses his feet all the time," the Mumbai-born stumper of the 1960s and 1970s said.

"He's young he will learn from mistakes. Wicket- keeping is not taught, it's a natural thing. He has to iron out certain elementary things. I love his approach, but the way he got out in the first Test when India were in trouble," he said.

"He got out to a stupid shot. If he had done that in our time he would not have played another Test. But he buckled down later. He's such a good, natural player. I wish him all the luck. I am sure his wicket keeping will improve," he said.

"Dhoni was the same, was dropping straight forward balls. Sachin (Tendulkar) brought him over to me in England when I was commentating for ESPN. I said what do you do and he said - I see the ball, take my eyes off it anticipating it to come into the gloves and I said 'you should watch the ball right till it comes into the glove'," said Engineer.

Engineer said currently there were hardly any stumpers who make the teams on the strength of their wicket keeping abilities but rather as batsmen who could keep wickets.

"There are no wicket-keeper batsmen; all are batsmen-wicket keepers who can score runs and also keep wickets. In Test cricket you can't afford to drop a catch. It does not come often," he said.