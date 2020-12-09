Parthiv Patel Retires: He has been a brilliant ambassador for Indian cricket: Sourav Ganguly

The youngest wicketkeeper to make a Test debut, Parthiv, represented India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is. A gritty left-handed batsman, Parthiv, scored 6 Test fifties, which included a fine 69-run knock against Pakistan in Rawalpindi while opening the batting.

Parthiv Patel retirement | India wicketkeeper batsman ends 18-year journey

Parthiv played 194 First-Class games and scored 11,240 runs, hitting 27 centuries and 62 half-centuries. He also effected 486 catches and 77 stumpings in his First-Class career. In his stellar career, Parthiv, leading from the front, scored a ton in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy final and powered Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He also played 193 List A games and scored 5172 runs, with a best score of 119.

In his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, Parthiv played 139 games and scored 2848 runs and won IPL titles while representing Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said, “Parthiv Patel has always played his cricket with passion. While he played some hard-fought cricket for the Indian team, his contribution in Domestic Cricket shall inspire the future cricketers. It was a tremendous feat to lead Gujarat to a maiden Ranji Trophy triumph in the 2016-17 season, a testimony to his astute leadership qualities. BCCI congratulates Parthiv on a successful journey and for his contribution to Indian Cricket.”

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, “Parthiv has been a brilliant ambassador for Indian cricket. He has always been a team man and it was a pleasure to Captain him when he made his international debut at the age of seventeen. His hard work has earned him laurels in international and domestic cricket. I congratulate him on a fantastic career and wish him the very best for his future endeavours. His performance in the Ranji Trophy final to win Gujarat their only title will always be remembered in the history of Gujarat cricket.”

Arun Singh Dhumal, BCCI Honorary Treasurer said, “From a young teen making his mark in international cricket to guiding the young generation in the right path, Parthiv Patel has come a long way. I take this opportunity to congratulate him on a fine career with Team India, Gujarat and his IPL franchises over the years. I wish him good luck for the future.”

Source: BCCI