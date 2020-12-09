Parthiv Patel retirement | India wicketkeeper batsman ends 18-year journey

Parthiv, 35, made his debut against England at Nottingham in 2002 went on to play 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is for India in the subsequent years.

"On the day I pause and reflect to assess how far I have come, the biggest wish I have is for my father to have been standing beside me, on the closure of my journey as a cricket player as he has through most of my life and career," Parthiv wrote on Twitter.

"Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket, and as I bring down curtains to my 18-year-old cricketing journey, I feel heavier with gratitude towards many. The BCCI showed generous amount of confidence and faith in a 17-year-old boy to play for India. I have enormous gratitude towards them for being a guiding force and handholding me in the formative years of my young career" Parthiv wrote.

"I am thankful to all the captains I have played under. I am especially indebted to Dada (Sourav Ganguly), my first captain who showed immense faith in me.

I have been privileged to have been in the company of and learned from some stellar teammates, a lot of whom I can call friends today. In the same breath, I must admit that players on the opposing team have been as inspiring and taught me well.

I want to thank IPL team franchises and their owners who made me a part of their teams and looked after me well. All the coaches who I have trained under from the beginning until now. I have so much gratitude for teaching me and helping me stay true to the game. The physios and trainers who have been instrumental to my fitness and worked hard to regain health while nursing injuries," he added.

Parthiv also thanked Gujarat Cricket Association, his home body, parents and family for being a source of strength. He opened for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2019 but could not get a game in the IPL 2020 as Devdutt Padikkal replaced him and enjoyed good amount of success.

From 25 Tests, Parthiv made 934 runs at 31.13 with a highest of 71, one among his six fifties. From 38 ODIs, the left-handed batsman made 736 runs at 23.74 with a highest of 95, one among his four half-centuries.

Parthiv played two T20Is and made 36 runs. In Tests, he has 62 catches and 10 stumpings while in the ODIs, he effected 30 catches and 9 stumpings and has one catch from two T20Is.