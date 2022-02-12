PBKS Team 2022 Players List: Full List of Punjab Kings Players With Price in IPL 2022

It was expected as they entered the auction with the largest purse and reflected in their buying strategy.

They were in a mood to rebuild their team and head coach Anil Kumble led the way with aplomb.

Players PBKS bought on Saturday: Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crore) Harpreet Brar (3.8 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 60 lakh), Jitesh Sharma (Rs 20 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs 3.8 crore)

They had already retained Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore).

Purse Remaining: Rs 28.65 crore.

It was clear that they want to build a new team with a new DNA and bought back only a couple of young players like Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar and Prabhsimran Singh.

Other than that they bought all new players and the most notable was India opener Shikhar Dhawan who was bought for Rs 8.25 crore and it was also the day’s first bid.

They also acquired the services of South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and England opener Jonny Bairstow, who can also keep wickets. They also bought young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar after intense battle with Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

Interesting auction rules

The Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player.

The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned

Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available in this IPL auction 2022.

Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25

Slabs of Base Prices: Rs 2 Crore, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 Lakh, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk.