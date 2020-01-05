Cricket
PCB rejects Bangladesh's proposal of playing just one Test in Pakistan and other in Dhaka

By Pti

Karachi, January 5: Bangladesh has agreed to play one Test in Pakistan, provided the second match of the ICC World Test Championship is held in Dhaka, a proposal which was rejected by the PCB.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that the board has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) proposal, making it clear that the two Tests were part of Pakistan's home series and must be played there.

"It is strange that the BCB wants Pakistan to play a Test in Bangladesh in return," the official told PTI.

Bangladesh is due to tour Pakistan from January 18 to play two Tests and three T20 Internationals but the tour is still uncertain after BCB officials said that they will just play the T20 series there and not the Tests.

Bangladesh first wants to play three T20s in Pakistan and then decide after assessing the security situation whether to play the Test series or not.

No logic in Bangladesh refusing to play Test series in Pakistan: Coach Misbah

The PCB, however, has ruled out hosting the Test matches at a neutral venue.

"Privately the proposal to have one Test in Pakistan and one in Bangladesh has been floated but has been rejected," the PCB official said.

Sunday, January 5, 2020, 10:55 [IST]
