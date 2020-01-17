Cricket
Big Bash League: Salt secures record-breaking Strikers win after Heat run cold

By
Phil Salt smacked an unbeaten 67
Phil Salt smacked an unbeaten 67

Adelaide, January 17: Phil Salt smacked an unbeaten 67 to propel Adelaide Strikers to a 10-wicket win over Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League on Friday (January 17).

The Heat were stunningly bowled out for 100 in their innings at The Adelaide Oval, Matt Renshaw (43) and captain Chris Lynn (26) the only players to reach double figures.

Adelaide reached the modest target of 101 with 9.1 overs to spare, Salt and Jake Weatherald (33) securing their biggest BBL win ever by balls remaining.

1
9947-nonopta-200140

They are third in the table with 11 points from 10 games. Brisbane are a point behind them in fifth.

BRISBANE FAIL TO HEAT UP

The visitors' innings never got going, and the Heat were two down inside the first four overs when AB de Villiers (2) was taken at deep square.

Lynn and Renshaw's stand of 35 briefly steadied the ship, but when the former went to Liam O'Connor (3-30) the Heat fell apart.

Renshaw found nothing in the way of support as a talented attack featuring Michael Neser and Rashid Khan along with Peter Siddle ripped through the Brisbane line-up.

PHIL WORTH HIS SALT

Salt has struggled for form since his half century against the Melbourne Renegades on December 29.

However, the opener proved his worth with an excellent display of ball striking.

He hit five fours and five sixes in a superb showing, with Weatherald - who found the rope six times - more than playing his part as Adelaide eased to a victory that was fittingly sealed with a Salt maximum.

Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
