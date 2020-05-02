Cricket
Physically disabled cricketers get dues from BCCI

By Pti

Mumbai, May 2: The players and support staff members of India's physically disabled cricket team on Saturday received the promised prize purse for winning a series in England, last year.

The Indian team had defeated hosts England by 36 runs to lift the T20 Physical Disabled Cricket Series in August last year.

The BCCI had presented a symbolic cheque of Rs 65 lakh to skipper Vikrant Keni in March at their headquarters. The money was directly transferred to players' accounts on Saturday by the BCCI, an official of the All India Cricket Association for the physically challenged told PTI .

The official said that the team comprised 17 players and six members of the support staff. The amount was approved by the erstwhile Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Read more about: bcci cricket england india coa
Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 20:01 [IST]
